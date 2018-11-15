The Mayor's Giving Tree is back to spread Christmas cheer

CHEERY: Stockland Gladstone marketing manager Joanne Lewis, Cr Matt Burnett and Salvation Army's Chris Ford with the bare tree , which will have an ornament placed on after with each donation, reflecting how much has been collected.

THE annual Mayor's Giving Tree appeal will deliver gifts to hundreds of struggling families in the region this Christmas.

The Giving Tree was launched yesterday outside BIG W in the Stockland Gladstone Shopping Centre.

Unlike previous years, this year's tree was completely bare and Stockland Gladstone marketing manager Joanne Lewis said this was for a good reason.

"For every gift card we get we'll place an ornament on the tree so everyone can see how generous our community actually is," Ms Lewis said.

She said gift donations would still be accepted but residents were urged to buy gift cards to allow recipients more choice in what they received.

Gladstone Region mayor Matt Burnett launched the appeal and said he "loved the concept" of the bare Christmas tree.

"When I first walked in I said, 'uh oh, someone's forgot to decorate the tree'," he joked.

"This idea of decorating it throughout the Christmas period showing the region how generous ... Gladstone is is going to be fantastic because this tree will be absolutely covered with decorations."

"(We will) be able to give to our families right across the Gladstone region, to be able to make sure everyone who is less fortunate will have a present for the kids."

Donations will be handed to The Salvation Army Gladstone to be distributed throughout the community, and Salvation Army Corps officer Lieutenant Chris Ford said the appeal also supported local businesses.

"We want to salute Stockland for this initiative, we think it's a great way to be able to do (that)." Mr Ford said.

He said the organisation expected to help about 180 families throughout the region through donations of toys, gift cards, food hampers and roughly 2000 meals.

"Every donation that you give goes straight back out," Mr Ford said.

"We just want you to be assured that your gifts and your donations go directly to those in need."

Gifts and gift cards can be donated to the appeal until 5.30pm on December 24 and do not have to be purchased from Stockland retailers.

They can be given directly to Stockland Centre Management or back to the retailer if purchased in the centre.