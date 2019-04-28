NEW ERA: Ricky McClure will be the head coach of the Gladstone Suns A-grade side. He will also play a key role in defence.

NEW ERA: Ricky McClure will be the head coach of the Gladstone Suns A-grade side. He will also play a key role in defence. Matt Taylor GLA240419COACH

AUSSIE RULES: It was a case of deja-vu for the hapless Bill Robertson Toyota Gladstone Suns.

Just like last year, the club's A-grade side was kept scoreless by a rampant and ruthless Yeppoon Swans in Yeppoon.

The mighty Swan machine booted 36.23 (239) to nil in a display of running and scoring power.

Alex Chapman had a field day with 13 goals while his Swan team-mates Matt Wallin and Thomas Cossens snared seven majors and Nathan Milburn five.

Recruit Trevor Johnson was best afield and did what he pleased with countless marks that gave the springboard for the Yeppoon Swan midfielders and forwards to do their thing.

Suns' playing coach Ricky McClure said there were positives to draw from the result.

"To put this into perspective, the margin was 80-points less than what it was last year and we had a lot more opportunities to score," he said.

"We got a lot more ball forward."

Best of the Gladstone Suns players were Kyle Turner, consistent midfielders David Curley, captain Adam Hornbrook, Tom Gorey in his first game with his new club in defence, dashing Emrys Walker and defender Daniel Hogarth.

Leigh Cossens and ruckman Jamie Garner dominated around the ground and centre half forward Jesse Barnes booted a brace of goals.

"We had five people who had to double up from playing in the reserves and had 19 players with one on the bench and he cramped up in the first quarter and didn't play for the rest of the game," McClure said.

"Yeppoon are just an elite team and Hayden Barker and Trey Dummett rucked against Jamie Garner and certainly were not embarrassed by him."

The Suns have a tough encounter against a freshened up Rockhampton Panthers, confident after their big win against Rocky Brothers on Anzac Day.

McClure said a number of returning players will be available for selection.

But at least Gladstone Suns will be at Clinton Oval this Saturday at 3.30pm

Swans will go head-to-head against Glenmore Bulls at Stenlake Park on the same day and time.