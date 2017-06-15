The man with the ban hits back at troubled gas industry

THE senator who has the final say on banning international exports from Gladstone's LNG sites has hit back at criticisms he's hurting future investment in the industry.

In 16 days, Resources Minister Matthew Canavan will launch the Australian Domestic Gas Supply Mechanism, a policy that gives him the power to ban or restrict international gas exports.

Mr Canavan described the now controversial policy as a "safeguard mechanism" and it would only be launched if a domestic shortfall is looming.

It has copped criticism from the gas industry, with many claiming it would hinder future investment opportunities.

"No company investing in Australia would expect anything less than for the Australian Government to ensure gas for domestic users, as well as for the international market," Senator Canavan said.

"Investors recognise that Australia is a safe and low-risk location to do business."

The Rockhampton-based senator met with gas producers last Friday, where he said they had "constructive" discussions.

A draft of the Australian Domestic Gas Supply Mechanism released last week detailed how Senator Canavan will implement new restrictions on gas exports.

The industry was given a week to make submissions on the draft, which closed on Monday.

Gas industry body Australia Petroleum Production and Exploration Association described the policy as a "fix" rather than a solution to the tight east coast gas market.

Chief Executive Malcolm Roberts, who has made a submission against the policy that is yet to be released, said it would hurt future investment.

"While the industry has tripled gas production over the last five years, it will need to invest up to $55billion to ensure supply to 2030," Mr Roberts said.

"That is the real challenge for governments - attracting that level of investment to a market characterised by ever-increasing sovereign risk."

Santos' GLNG site is the most likely to experience the restrictions, as the only project on Curtis Island that buys more gas from the domestic market than it supplies.

Senator Canavan will work with the Australian Electricity Market Operator and the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission to determine if a gas shortage is forecast. Today the AEMO is expected to release its new forecast on Australia's gas supply, following a meeting with LNG producers this week.

"Forecasting energy supply and demand increasingly requires all facets of the energy system to be modelled, including data from beyond both the wholesale and retail market meters ...," AEMO chief executive Ms Zibelman said.