FUKUROI, JAPAN - OCTOBER 11: Taniela Tupou of Australia on the charge during the Rugby World Cup 2019 Group D game between Australia and Georgia at Shizuoka Stadium Ecopa on October 11, 2019 in Fukuroi, Shizuoka, Japan. (Photo by Cameron Spencer/Getty Images)
Sport

The man they call Thor will play in Gladstone

NICK KOSSATCH
29th Dec 2019 2:39 PM
RUGBY UNION: Fans will get to see the Tongan Thor in action for Queensland Reds against Melbourne Rebels at Marley Brown Oval on January 17.

Tongan Thor inks monster Wallabies deal

Footy legend to share experiences

Taniela Tupou will be the star attraction for the Reds in the Super Rugby pre-season fixture.

The 133kg tight head prop has made 40 appearances for Queensland Reds since his debut in 2016 and represented Australia at the Rugby World Cup in Japan earlier this year.

It will be a massive day on January 17.

Gates open at 12.30pm with the first game between Gladstone and Mackay (under-13) at 12.40pm. The under-15 game between the two cities is at 1.20pm preluding the Reds and Rebels clash at 2.45pm. Gladstone play Biloela-Moura at 5pm.

Call 4972 2822 to purchase tickets.

australian rugby union grufcs queensland reds academy taniela tupou
