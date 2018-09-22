The main event: Butcher vs. Burnett

IT'S ON: Mayor Matt Burnett, Mick Daly and MP Glenn Butcher are ready for tonight's charity boxing match.

THEY may not be skilled in the art of boxing but most politicians are versed in the science of low blows and trash talk.

Tonight, Gladstone's political heavyweights MP Glenn Butcher and Mayor Matt Burnett will be coming to blows in the ring at Daly's Gym around 7pm.

The war of words between the pair erupted earlier this week - by text.

"I've been psyching Matt out all week," said Glenn 'The Mongrel Dog' Butcher.

"I'm sure he'll try to throw a few punches, but I think my reach will outdo him," he said.

"I am concerned he's going to try and drug me so I'll be watching what I eat and drink prior to the fight."

Mayor Matt 'Bulldog' Burnett admitted he was slightly out-gunned by his larger and heavier opponent.

"I'm also well aware with rates notices coming out, Glenn will be the crowd favourite," he said.

"I'll aim for the body and the ribs and I think he's got a sore right shoulder.

"But if he's beating the daylights out of me I'll start running around the ring.

"Like a bulldog I won't give up."

Umpire Mick Daly said the fight would consist of three, one-minute rounds.

"While Butch has the upper hand, Matt's got a lot of heart," he said.

The main event is part of a fund-raiser for four-year-old cancer survivors Bella Bates and Olivia Hancock.

Fight facts:

Glenn "Mongrel Dog" Butcher

Height: 180cm

Weight: 104kg

Style: Thrasher

Song: Eye of the Tiger

Matt 'Bulldog' Burnett

Height: Diminutive

Weight: 75kg

Style: Scrapper

Song: Why Can't We Be Friends?