The Mackay home deemed a public health risk

A RUNDOWN South Mackay home has been deemed a public health risk with council seeking court-ordered permission to clean up the property.

The Queenslander is barely visible from the road amid overgrown vegetation spilling from the site.

Unseen and within the property rancid water sits - a perfect breeding ground for mosquitoes.

Mackay Magistrates Court heard issues about the home, at 17 Kennedy St, were first raised with Mackay Regional Council in December last year and an inspection carried out.

Officers returned to the home on January 24 and 28 this year and "provided a public health order to the property owner".

"Council officer have observed green brown water in the pool and also waste matter in the pool," Council solicitor Kate Bone told the court.

"There's also containers around the property holding water.

"It's submitted that that's a public health risk."

A copy of the health order was also affixed to the front door of the home.

Ms Bone said since that time the health risk had not been removed.

As a result, council took the case and the property's owner Elizabeth Therese McCormick to court seeking an order to enter and site up the site.

Ms McCormick did not appear in court.

When Magistrate James Morton asked Ms Bone if the property was abandoned, she said "it appears so".

"I understand there might be windows open … the property is overgrown," she said.

"The council seeks orders to remove the public health risk."

Ms Bone said council officers wanted to enter the property, remove the vegetation and objects in and around the swimming pool, and drain it before treating the pool and replacing the water.

They also wanted to empty all containers holding water.

"The council also seeks that the pool pump and the filtration system be repaired and replaced," Ms Bone said, adding her client would be seeking costs.

The court heard Ms McCormick had indicated she wanted to ready the house for sale.

"I understand if the pool is emptied and not refilled it can lead to cracking," Ms Bone said.

The court heard this was the first application to clean the pool

"Council's usual position is it would first attempt to clean the pool," Ms Bone said.

"And then if the matter continues it would then seek to fill the pool."

Mr Morton granted the order, which would be carried out within 14 days.