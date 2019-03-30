The lowdown on wearing heels in 2019

CLOSET: Bring your fashion sense to heel with the latest style in footwear.

I'm about to let you in on a high heels style trend that may surprise and thrill women everywhere (and men, because #2019) - crazy tall high heels are out, and low, comfortable heels are in.

You read correctly: in shoe fashion, size does count, and designers like them small.

US shoe brand Steve Madden recently released a collection of small heel slip-on shoes called the Erin.

Founder Steve Madden says he looked back in time to an iconic part of popular culture before creating the understated shoe style.

"The Erin was inspired by early 2000s Sex and the City, and style icon Carrie Bradshaw,” Steve says. "(It's) effortlessly chic, just like her.

"She features clean lines and a simple one band style. In upscale material, the Erin is incredibly easy to wear and to style.”

The Erin is a low stiletto design, however other styles can feature a thick low heel or wedge with wide strapping.

Photos View Photo Gallery

Steve says the rise in women opting for practicality over appearance is driving the trend towards shorter slippers.

"With the rise of athletic wear, women are now used to being more comfortable while being stylish,” Steve says.

"It also makes life so much easier, being able to wear your heels all day long.”

Thicker low heel shoes look best with neutral or muted primary colours, while thinner heels with slim band shapes can be worn in all the colours of the rainbow, as the tones are broken up by your skin.

Perspex or clear plastic band styles have also become a popular choice for low heel shoes, putting a modern, minimalist twist on the modest mule.

Steve says short heels can be worn for casual and formal occasions.

"A shorter heel can easily be dressed up for a party with a mini or tailored pants and dressed down with denim and a white tee. Both looks are equally chic,” Steve says.