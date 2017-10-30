The locations couples love for Gladstone weddings

Brigid Simeoni is the news director The Queensland Times, dedicated to delivering the latest news to our readers in the Ipswich region. She manages a team of journalists and is passionate about stories that impact the local community. Brigid has also worked as a sub-editor and court reporter during her eight years at the QT. If you have a news story, give Brigid a call or send her an email.

THE love affair with beach weddings is going strong in the Gladstone region, with seaside suburbs among the top spots to tie the knot.

Queensland Births, Deaths and Marriages records showed 34 couples said their vows at the tourist town of Agnes Water last year and 16 picked nearby Seventeen Seventy for their big day.

Of the 195 weddings across the region, 73 were in Gladstone city, 24 ceremonies were at Tannum Sands and 19 in the rural town of Biloela.

Agnes Water celebrant Penelope Millar said the area was in demand with couples from across Australia and overseas because it "epitomised romance”.

"Beach weddings are popular here,” she said.

"The Great Barrier Reef is still retaining its absolute beauty and I think it's a less crowded destination so we have that tropical feel and we also have the bush and the mountains.”

She said the coastal spot was ideal for those wanting to make the most of time with loved ones.

"I find a lot of people bring their family and guests here and they will go out to the reef together and use the event or celebration as time together,” Ms Miller said.

With the cost of the average Australian wedding climbing past $30,000, she said couples were eloping to the region or trimming numbers for an intimate occasion.

Gladstone celebrant Judy Whicker has also noticed a trend of minimal guest lists.

"I'm doing a lot of weddings where it's only the bride and groom and two witnesses and only close family members,” she said.

"It's about them, not the millions of people at the reception.”

Ms Whicker said Gladstone had an array of venue options, including the Tondoon Botanic Gardens, Cedar Galleries and Granite Ridge Gardens.

"Another lovely spot is Raglan station if you want to go for the rustic feel with cattle around,” she said.

She said Heron Island, Agnes Water and Seventeen Seventy were popular picks for those wanting beach-themed nuptials.

An expert reveals: Style sins wedding guests should avoid

DON'T flash too much flesh, avoid cream at all costs and if in doubt, it's better to be overdressed than underdressed.

Wedding guests can get it horribly wrong, wardrobe-wise - and with spring ceremonies cropping up on social calendars, a manners maven says it pays to avoid standing out for the wrong reasons.

Etiquette expert Anna Musson, of The Good Manners Company, said guests should always dress to impress.

"Dressing down is disrespectful; it says you can't be bothered,” she said.

Ms Musson said it was essential to observe the dress code and not show too much skin.

"It's about the bride and groom and everything should be drawing attention to them and not drawing attention away from them,” she said.

"If you're wearing a backless playsuit, that's drawing attention to you.”

MIND YOUR MANNERS: An etiquette expert says wedding guests should never ask to swap tables at the reception. iStock

Her style don'ts for guests include denim, black and anything white or cream (strictly reserved for the bride).

She also recommended keeping shoulders covered at a day event and following the guide of the fancier the dress code, the longer the skirt length.

Dress codes can be a minefield, so if you are unsure what footwear is appropriate for a "beach chic” theme, she suggests clarifying beforehand instead of assuming thongs are acceptable.

"Check with the parents or the maid of honour; don't go to bride and groom as they have a lot on their plate,” she said.

Once you have your attire sorted, she advises guests to avoid tacky behaviour such as asking if you can bring a plus one, getting drunk, complaining or requesting to swap tables at the reception.

It is also preferable to wait for the newlyweds to leave before making an exit.

"It's bad form to leave before the hosts.” -NewsRegional

WEDDING SEASON

The most popular times to get married during the year are spring and autumn - in November and March.

June and July are the least popular months for weddings.

56% of weddings take place on Saturdays.

15% of weddings take place on Sundays.

Source: McCrindle 2015 Marriages and Weddings Report