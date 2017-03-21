The local business has celebrated 40 years of service

WITH the plan of moving to Gladstone for a brief two year stay, this newsagency owner never expected his store would last four decades.

Kin Kora NewsXpress owner Ian Chapman first came to Gladstone in 1977.

"I was expecting to stay for two years and move back to Brisbane ... I loved the town and met my future wife there,” Mr Chapman said.

"It's been great.”

Having first purchased the store with his two brothers and father, Mr Chapman said they knew it would be a good financial move.

"When we started selling, the basis was papers, home delivery and magazines and books,” he said.

"It was a pretty substantial part ... pretty standard for newsagencies at the time.”

Serving hundreds of people every day, Mr Chapman said sometimes they would see thousands come through the doors on their busiest days.

"I've always enjoyed it, even though it's more challenging now, it's still enjoyable,” he said.

"A lot of the people make it worthwhile.”

The family operated business had everyone involved over the years, including Mr Chapman's children.

"When they were little we used to have to bribe them and their payment was a chocolate frog, we've come a long way from that,” he said.

Celebrating the birthday by closing the stores doors slightly earlier on Saturday afternoon, Mr Chapman said they enjoyed connecting with former staff.

The newsagency owner said he couldn't believe they had lasted 40 years and puts it down to his love for the job.

"At the time it was a bit of an adventure, all from Brisbane and we thought Gladstone was a town at the end of the race .... but we love Gladstone,” he said.

"I only have positive things to say about the town ... it's a fantastic place.”