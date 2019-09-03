The little school that could: Yarwun blitzes NAPLAN

LITTLE LEARNERS: Yarwun State School pupils Chloe Ahipene, Tate Ahipene, Jayden Bahnisch, Caleb Busteed, Tuula Craig, Hailey Douglas, Ben Dunphy, Mindy Duroux, Kimba Elwood, Courtney Franks, Justin Franks, Caelum Grant, Evie Grant, Jayme Hartley, Nelly Hartley, Ruby Hartley, Bailey Heath, Margret Jackson, Sophie Lockyer, Lilly McDonald, Sharra McKenzie, Matilda Redfern, Rainn Retort, Jack Robinson, Pamela Robinson, Seth Robinson, Charley Ryan, Mary Tetley, Lleyton Vernon, Logan Vernon, Cadence Ware, Charlize Ware, Declan Windsor, Emma Windsor and Lewis Windsor, pictured on Friday during the colonial free dress day.

A SMALL rural school that prides itself on its holistic approach to education has blitzed this year's NAPLAN test.

Yarwun State School's Years 3 and 5 students achieved some of the best results in Queensland in the standardised reading, writing and numeracy tests.

Principal Amanda Ryan said because of the school's small size of less than 20 students they were able to have a holistic approach to learning and cater their teaching to individual students' needs.

"We had amazing results that we're very proud of," Ms Ryan said.

"We have dedicated teachers who want to improve all the time, combined with children who are excited about learning and parents who support everything we do and who are proud of what their children achieve."

The school has some rare offerings incuding allowing students to create and care for their own gardens that can supply the tuckshop with fresh herbs.

The best garden of the week is gifted a special garden gnome to display.

They also have included a cultural studies class, to help teach students about diversity.

"We don't have a diverse range of cultures in our school so we introduced a class called cultural studies so the students can learn about how others live," Ms Ryan said.

Ms Ryan said the NAPLAN results was just one source of information to help guide their approach to teaching.

"It's one source of data that we use to help us determine where we're moving," she said.

"We did so well this year thta I put our results on the notice board.

"Our data the past few years has shown that writing needed to be our focus, so that was the first thing I looked at in our results this year and there have been signs of improvement."

The school is also working with Queensland CCA to write new units that match their students needs.

"We're doing a lot of work in the younger years because the research is out there about how important those younger years are, so we're learning about the best ways to teach those age groups," she said.