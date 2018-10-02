The little pink hut creating big taste sensations

DONNA Selby from Fresh2Go is issuing a challenge to Gladstone's finickiest food lovers.

"I love it when people challenge me to create something different, or produce next level meals for people with special food needs," she said.

"I've always got something on the menu that will amaze them.

"I really like pushing my boundaries while offering healthier options for people to enjoy."

"I haven't failed anyone yet, so bring it on!"

Creating food that is slightly out of the box from a hut the size of a box is how Ms Selby started offering her cooking talents to the wider community earlier this year.

"I've always had a passion for cooking and love feeding people," she said.

"Now I'm able to do it on a bigger scale from my mobile hut."

LITTLE HUT BIG TASTE: Donna Selby loves pushing her cooking boundaries. Greg Bray

With funding from the Many Rivers start-up organisation she was able to get her business on the road, literally.

"I was very lucky to find an affordable mobile juice van for sale in Yeppoon," Ms Selby said.

"Local tradies Anchor Electrical and Don Michel cabinet makers made some improvements which allowed me to produce a much bigger element of food."

In fact a very wide variety of food.

"I love to be able to create new things for the menu," she said.

"On Friday I served up some fantastic fish taco's and I've never made those in my life.

"They tasted fantastic."

LITTLE HUT BIG TASTE: Donna Selby loves pushing her cooking boundaries. Greg Bray

People with special dietary requirements are also catered for.

"There are a lot of people in Gladstone with tricky dietary needs," Ms Selby said.

"They find it really difficult to find good food, so I've made it my mission to have something for them.

"I'm really glad I can give them healthy choices that are really tasty.

"It's been a lot of hard work, but the feedback has been fantastic."

The Fresh2Go food van can be found at Crow Street Creative precinct, 8 Crow Street, Monday to Friday from 10am to 3pm, and is open until 6pm on Thursday nights.

On weekends look for the little pink hut at markets or events.