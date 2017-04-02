The little baby girl blowing her parents away

New born Amelia Brushe is the first child for dad Gradey Brushe and mum Tyler Gill.

A healthy little baby girl is exactly what this new mum wanted and it's exactly what she got.

When Tyler Gill held her daughter Amelia Maylee Brushe in her arms for the first time, she said she felt blown away.

"It felt like my whole life had been handed into my arms,” Ms Gill said.

"It blew me away to know I actually made her and she's my little girl.”

Born on March 23, Amelia was born naturally with dad Gradey Brushe by their side, but had some complications along the way.

"Labor was a bit of a trot because bubby was back to back and the umbilical cord was around her neck,” Ms Gill said.

"In the end I got really stressed and worried with the umbilical cord around her neck and with every contraction her heart beat would drop.

"If it wasn't for my mum and partner not being there, I would have had a heart attack.”

Complete with a pink nursery, Ms Gill said she was glad she had a daughter because she wouldn't have known what to do with a boy.

"I've had a lot of girls in my family and I wouldn't have known what to do with a boy,” she said.

Finding inspiration for their daughter's name simply by choosing a name they both liked from a baby book, Amelia's middle name Maylee holds meaning to the new family.

"It was hard to pick a name ... her middle name we combined both our mum's middle names, May and Lee,” Ms Gill said.

Not sure what to expect, Ms Gill said everything has come naturally for the new parents.

Having met most of her closest family members, the doting mother said she was one of the calmest babies she had ever met.

"The family have all been over the moon,” Ms Gill said.

"She's a little cutie.”