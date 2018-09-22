Swimmers warned to avoid this dangerous spot at Tannum

BEACH WATCH: Surf lifesavers will be back on duty this weekend at beaches around the region

BEACH WATCH: Surf lifesavers will be back on duty this weekend at beaches around the region

THIS weekend marks the start of school holidays and the Surf Life Saving Season.

Tannum Sands Surf Lifesaving Club President Mark Bryant is asking swimmers to avoid being complacent.

"My key message to all beach goers is to swim on patrolled beaches," he said.

"We don't often get the big surf and the dangerous conditions like they do down south, unless there is a cyclone in the area.

"On average, lifesavers at Tannum will rescue five people a year who are swept out to sea."

Mr Bryant said swimmers should also avoid taking a dip in the mouth of Wild Cattle Creek.

"It can be particularly treacherous on an outgoing tide," he said.

"Strong tidal currents and rips have contributed to four people drowning at this location between 1992 and 2008.

"There are much safer places to swim."

Wild Cattle Creek Kay Esmond

Patrols will be covering Tannum Sands Main Beach from 1- 5pm Saturdays and 9am - 5pm Sundays until the first weekend of May 2019.

During school holidays, lifeguards will be patrolling during the week.

At Agnes Water, the lifeguard service runs throughout the week, regardless of school holidays.

The Tannum Club will be holding a meet and greet on Sunday 23 from 10am.

"Anyone wanting to learn more about becoming a lifesaver, should come down to the clubhouse on the Millenium Esplanade," Mr Bryant said.

Free bacon and egg burgers are on offer; just don't swim for 20 minutes after eating.