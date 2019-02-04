The life of hockey gun Ryley has just got a whole lot better

Tyson Shailer and Riley Bobart have been selected in Queensland representative sides for hockey.

HOCKEY: An impressive three-day trial in Brisbane has cemented Ryley Bobart a spot in Queensland's number one under-15 team.

He'll be a part of the 16-strong team which will compete in the Australian Boy's and Girl's U15 National Championship in Narellan, New South Wales.

Fellow Gladstone junior Tyson Shailer was named as the team's shadow and he said while he's unlikely to see any action, he's still proud and hopes to make another team later in the year.

"It was a pretty good achievement and while I would have liked to make the actual team, my next step is to make the U15 Queensland indoor team at the end of the year," he told The Observer during his lunch break at Gladstone State High School.

The young goal-keeper said the Meteors' coaches have helped with his progress.

"Jordyn Wilson and Shannon Bobart have been very helpful in the past two years," Tyson said.

A change of positions was something that Ryley had hoped for ahead of the national championship.

He said the move from full-back to midfield will give him the opportunity to be creative.

"I will get to run around the field and I like to pass the ball," Ryley said.

The 14-year-old was anxious, but always confident that he had made the team, the same one which won the championship last year.

"The put the teams up on the Hockey Queensland website last Tuesday and I went on there three or four times before to see if my name was on there," Ryley said.

"I felt like I did well in the trials."

Leadership was also something that sits comfortably with him.

"I would like to be the captain of the team and my leadership is better from last year to this year," Ryley said.

Solid training sessions of sprints and weights will be on the agenda after school four times a week.