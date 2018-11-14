The life of Brian saved by strangers

Camilo Sabariz from Dirt Cheap Landscaping Gladstone helped save the life of a man by administering CPR after he collapsed outside his workplace.

FOR Brian Breslin it was a case right place, right time when he had his cardiac arrest.

Camilo Sabariz had just bought smoko when he saw Mr Breslin lying on the footpath.

"His wife was yelling at him to get up," Mr Sabariz said.

"When I got to him I could see he was unconscious and struggling to breathe.

"It occurred to me he was having a heart attack.

"Then he stopped breathing."

Mr Sabariz immediately started CPR.

"My mum was a nurse and taught me how to do it years ago," he said.

"I had to do it, I had to keep going."

Fortunately more help arrived on the scene.

"Another bloke turned up and called 000," Mr Sabariz said.

"Then the team from AusProof arrived with a defibrillator."

A spokesperson from AusProof said they witnessed Mr Breslin fall over backwards next to his car.

"I called out to my workmates and we raced over with the defib, when we got there Camilo was doing CPR.

"We hooked up the defib and it immediately gave Brian a shock."

The defibrillator would give Mr Breslin three more shocks, in between which Mr Sabariz and a staffer from AusProof continued with CPR.

"It was pretty scary," said the team member.

"But the defib audio instructions were a big help because the voice was so calm."

"We'd trained on mannikin's but when you have someone on the ground it's a whole different situation."

Mr Sabariz said the experience was surreal.

"It felt like we had been working on him for ages," he said.

"But one of the AusProof people said it was less than 10 minutes.

"I was struggling to get air into him, and he hadn't regained consciousness.

Ambulance officers took over and rushed Mr Breslin to hospital.

"It was lucky he had the attack when and where he did," Mr Sabariz said.

"If it had happened after he'd driven off, things would have been much worse."