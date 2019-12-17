The latest on bushfire warning levels at Mount Maria

BUSHFIRES: The bushfire warning level was changed to ‘prepare to leave’ at Mount Maria. Photo: Clive Lowe/South Burnett Times

The bushfire warning level at Mount Maria changed to ‘prepare to leave’.

A QFES spokeswoman said 45 firefighters with 15 vehicles fought the blaze overnight.

She said the fire was burning in a westerly to north westerly direction.

Meanwhile the bushfire at Lowmead is at a notification level.

There is no threat to properties at this stage.

If you or your property is under threat, immediately call Triple Zero (000).

WHAT YOU SHOULD DO:

Listen to your local radio station or visit the Rural Fire Service (RFS) website for regular updates.

If you have a bushfire survival plan, finalise it now so you are ready to follow it.

If you do not have a bushfire survival plan, or if your plan is to leave, identify where you will go if you leave the area.

Advise family and friends of your plan.

Close windows and doors to minimise smoke exposure.

If you suffer from a respiratory condition, keep your medication close by.

Drive with caution in low visibility conditions.

Contact your neighbours to see if they need help preparing for the bushfire.

Pack important documents and essential items (e.g., passports, birth certificates, prescription medication, food and water, and protective clothing) in case you need to leave the area.

Put on protective clothing (e.g., a long-sleeved cotton shirt, boots with thick soles).

Drink plenty of water to stay hydrated.

Bring pets inside; restrain them with a leash, a cage, or inside a secure room; and provide them with plenty of water.

Take action to protect your livestock.

Move flammable materials such as doormats, wheelie bins, and outdoor furniture away from your house.

Fill containers such as your bath, sinks, and buckets with water so you have access to drinking water and firefighting water.

Close windows and doors, sealing the gaps under doors and screens with wet towels to keep smoke out of the house.

KEEP UP TO DATE BY:

Following QFES on Facebook (@QldFireandEmergencyServices) and Twitter (@QldFES)

Staying tuned to your local radio station. Find your local ABC radio station at https://radio.abc.net.au/help/offline and your local commercial radio station at http://www.commercialradio.com.au/find-a-station/queensland;

Visiting the Rural Fire Service (RFS) website at www.ruralfire.qld.gov.au/map

FURTHER INFORMATION: