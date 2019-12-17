The latest on bushfire warning levels at Mount Maria
The bushfire warning level at Mount Maria changed to ‘prepare to leave’.
A QFES spokeswoman said 45 firefighters with 15 vehicles fought the blaze overnight.
She said the fire was burning in a westerly to north westerly direction.
Meanwhile the bushfire at Lowmead is at a notification level.
There is no threat to properties at this stage.
If you or your property is under threat, immediately call Triple Zero (000).
WHAT YOU SHOULD DO:
- Listen to your local radio station or visit the Rural Fire Service (RFS) website for regular updates.
- If you have a bushfire survival plan, finalise it now so you are ready to follow it.
- If you do not have a bushfire survival plan, or if your plan is to leave, identify where you will go if you leave the area.
- Advise family and friends of your plan.
- Close windows and doors to minimise smoke exposure.
- If you suffer from a respiratory condition, keep your medication close by.
- Drive with caution in low visibility conditions.
- Contact your neighbours to see if they need help preparing for the bushfire.
- Pack important documents and essential items (e.g., passports, birth certificates, prescription medication, food and water, and protective clothing) in case you need to leave the area.
- Put on protective clothing (e.g., a long-sleeved cotton shirt, boots with thick soles).
- Drink plenty of water to stay hydrated.
- Bring pets inside; restrain them with a leash, a cage, or inside a secure room; and provide them with plenty of water.
- Take action to protect your livestock.
- Move flammable materials such as doormats, wheelie bins, and outdoor furniture away from your house.
- Fill containers such as your bath, sinks, and buckets with water so you have access to drinking water and firefighting water.
- Close windows and doors, sealing the gaps under doors and screens with wet towels to keep smoke out of the house.
KEEP UP TO DATE BY:
- Following QFES on Facebook (@QldFireandEmergencyServices) and Twitter (@QldFES)
- Staying tuned to your local radio station. Find your local ABC radio station at https://radio.abc.net.au/help/offline and your local commercial radio station at http://www.commercialradio.com.au/find-a-station/queensland;
- Visiting the Rural Fire Service (RFS) website at www.ruralfire.qld.gov.au/map
FURTHER INFORMATION:
- For bushfire preparation tips, visit the RFS website: www.ruralfire.qld.gov.au/BushFire_Safety
- For information about road closures, call 13 19 40 or visit www.qldtraffic.qld.gov.au