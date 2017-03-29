The Koi Boys are bringing one big party

The Koi Boys pictured during their audition on The Voice. Supplied by Channel 9.

ONE big party.

That's what The Koi Boys member Danny Faifai said we could expect with their upcoming trip to Gladstone.

"Come expecting a show ... the usual stuff that gets everyone going on the floor," Faifai said.

Once Broadbeach's best kept secret, Kevin Keepa, Ngahere "Nuz" Ngata and Faifai make up the trio of The Koi Boys who shone through our television screens on The Voice 2016 with Jessie J.

"When it starts happening, it's on a little scale for us but it's enjoyable for us," Faifai said.

"It's pretty humbling to see their faces, their eyes are waiting for you to get up and sing."

With his parents listening to Elvis and country music, Faifai said it was the music that got him moving.

Performing covers of Top 40 hits with a classical soul influence and twist is what makes the fans flock to the Koi Boys' shows.

"It's the energy and vibe we bring, people can't stop smiling.," Faifai said.

"They're happy and get lost is the vibe we bring.

"We've had a lot of bras thrown at us ... it's just like wow, you have to laugh really."

Having been together for eight years, Faifai said the trio were like brothers, doing all the same things siblings do, including arguing and laughing.

The band have a new album on the horizon with about five original songs, which is set to be released later this year.

Former Voice contestants The Koi Boys have signed with Universal Music and will release their debut album Meant To Be on Friday October 21. Supplied by Universal Music. Steve Dykes

Inspired by the world around them, Faifai said he had a soft spot for romance.

"I'm a sucker for love songs, any love song ... songs with simple lyrics you remember like 'I cant stop loving you'," he said.

"We're fan driven as well ... all pretty much up tempo albums along the lines of 'sh-boom'."

Booked out three months in advance, Faifai said their Broadbeach show at the Gold Coast was drawing fans from across the globe.

"They come from England ... it's mind blowing," he said.

"They love it, they forget about things happening in their day and be free and enjoy themselves."

Set to tour later in the year after they release their new album, Faifai said they were looking forward to seeing more of Australia.

The Koi Boys will be performing in Gladstone at The Mayors Ball on Saturday May 13.

The fourth biennial charity ball will be held at the Gladstone Entertainment Convention Centre.

Tickets can be bought online at gladecc.com.au/event/mayors-ball until May 1.