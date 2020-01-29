The Kobe Bryant quote we all need to remember

THE world will go on reeling from the news of Kobe Bryant's death in a helicopter crash for a long time to come.

'Like losing Steve Irwin': Kobe's death sends shockwaves

Thousands of fans mourn the loss of Kobe Bryant with makeshift memorials in front of La Live across from Staples Center, home of the Los Angeles Lakers in Los Angeles on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020. Bryant, the 18-time NBA All-Star who won five championships and became one of the greatest basketball players of his generation during a 20-year career with the Los Angeles Lakers, died in a helicopter cras

The reasons are obvious. Nothing hasn't been said about his on-court genius over a remarkable 20-year career in the NBA.

His play was dazzling, but it was his ferocious competitiveness that, as his legendary Lakers coach Phil Jackson put it, made him "a chosen one".

And then there's the unfathomable circumstances of the crash. The senseless tragedy of nine people, including Kobe's 13-year-old daughter GiGi and two of her teammates, losing their lives that way.

In this Feb. 14, 2016, file photo, Los Angeles Lakers Kobe Bryant (24) kisses his daughter Gianna on the court in warm-ups before first half NBA All-Star Game basketball action in Toronto. Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, and several others are dead after their helicopter went down in Southern California on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020. (Mark Blinch/The Canadian Press via AP)

Regardless of how it reverberated with you, I think it's safe to say you'll never forget where you were and what you were doing when you heard Kobe Bryant had died.

But he was much more than a basketballer who happened to be one of the greatest of all time.

Of all the tributes, memorials and tears shed for a father and daughter truly gone too soon, a small clip from an old Kobe interview resonated with me the most.

"Have a good time. Enjoy life. Life is too short to get bogged down and be discouraged. You have to keep moving, you have to keep going."

That message is Kobe Bryant's legacy, and that's why he'll be remembered for much more than five NBA championships and the "mamba mentality".

Life is too short. It sounds cliche but that's because it's true. We truly could be gone at any moment. Appreciate life, those you love and love you back. You just never know.