The knife attack that sparked police shooting

AN KNIFE-wielding mentally ill Cooktown man "on the downhill sprial" of schizophrenia had urged police to shoot before being gunned down, a court heard.

Grant William Ross, 41, was flown to Cairns Hospital on December 11 with gunshot wounds to his hip, arm and chest.

He had urged police to fire on him and advanced on one of the officers with the weapon.

Crown prosecutor Nathan Crane told Cairns District Court Ross suffered a collapsed lung, injured spleen, torn diaphragm and stomach among other injuries.

On Christmas Eve - only two weeks later - he was released from care and taken into custody for assaulting officers with a knife.

The court heard Ross - a long term sufferer of schizophrenia, was observed by a mental health worker the morning of December 11 last year.

"He had a knife, using it to swing at the grass outside his home," Mr Crane said.

Staff at Cooktown Hospital were alarmed to see Ross approach the Cook Street health service with the blade and they locked down the facility.

Mr Crane said officers later approached Ross on the street, still armed with the knife.

"He became focused upon the police officer and held it in a threatening way," Mr Crane said.

He told the court Ross urged the officer to "put it (his firearm) up and shoot me."

Ross ignored called to drop the weapon and came within three metres of the senior constable.

"It was at this point he was shot five times," Mr Crane said.

Police and paramedics treated Ross at the scene.

Mr Crane argued that Ross had suffered "extra curial punishment" as a result of his wounds.

Judge Dean Morzone agreed.

"It is the strongest (example) I have seen," Judge Morzone said.

Ross pleaded guilty to the serious assault of police and going armed to cause fear.

"You were in the downhill spiral of your mental illness," Judge Morzone said.

"It seems to me that medical supervision and treatment is the appropriate measure."

He sentenced Ross to 18 months in jail, suspended after time already served for 18 months.