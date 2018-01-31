The king of all tides expected tomorrow

BE AWARE: Thursday's king tide is not expected to be severe as the 2014 huge tide, which coincided with a wet weather event.

TOMORROW'S king tide of 4.80 metres may carry plenty of water, but it's not expected to pack much of a punch.

Gladstone's coastal residents, people in low-lying areas and boaties have been urged to be aware of the king tide at 9.51 on Thursday morning.

It's impact is expected to be minimal though, given the Bureau of Meteorology's forecast of a possible shower of up to 5mm.

The Gladstone Regional Council is confident its recent $300,000 sandpush at the once erosion-laden Wild Cattle Creek would withstand the huge tide.

A council spokesperson said the sandpush was not affected during high tides earlier this year, and it was more likely to be damaged by larger weather events like cyclones and storm tides.

The spokesperson said a section of the Seventeen Seventy board walk and Endeavour Park would remain closed though, after it suffered coastal erosion during a high tide earlier this year.

State Emergency Service Gladstone controller Doug Savage said the king tide was unlikely to impact the region's low-lying areas because it was not due to coincide with any wet weather.

"There are a few shops along Lord St that can get a bit of water during these king tides, but 90 per cent of places around Gladstone should be fine,” he said.

Mr Savage said if residents were worried about localised flooding they should call the local SES on 49791711.

Maritime Safety Queensland warned boat owners and people living on ocean or river frontages to be aware when the huge tide will be.

"Spring tides are a regular event for experienced local boaties, but novices and visitors may be caught out by the wider tidal margins, especially when launching and retrieving,” Maritime Safety Queensland general manager, Patrick Quirk said.