TOYS, TOYS AND MORE TOYS: New business opening in Gladstone

TREAT your kids and take them to Gladstone's newest business for their grand opening tomorrow.
The kids are sure to thank you, as Toyworld Gladstone officially opens from 9am.
Ahead of the opening, Toyword Gladstone owner Dennis Boyce said there was a viable market despite the current economic climate in Gladstone.
"What we have seen is a fairly large demand with Gladstone people coming up to the Rockhampton store," Mr Boyce said.
"We think it's a viable prospect to have a Gladstone store to provide that service for the community."
The store is at 89 Hanson Rd.