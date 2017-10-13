TOYS, TOYS AND MORE TOYS: New business opening in Gladstone

There will be plenty on offer at the store.

There will be plenty on offer at the store. Keagan Elder

I’m a keen angler looking to explore and enjoy myself in Mackay. As a journalist here I am looking forward to being involved and entrenched in the issues within this community.

TREAT your kids and take them to Gladstone's newest business for their grand opening tomorrow.

The kids are sure to thank you, as Toyworld Gladstone officially opens from 9am.

Toyworld opening in Gladstone

Ahead of the opening, Toyword Gladstone owner Dennis Boyce said there was a viable market despite the current economic climate in Gladstone.

"What we have seen is a fairly large demand with Gladstone people coming up to the Rockhampton store," Mr Boyce said.

"We think it's a viable prospect to have a Gladstone store to provide that service for the community."

The store is at 89 Hanson Rd.