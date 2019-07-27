The key to success in Gladstone's real estate industry

Owner of RE/MAX Gold Gladstone Shane McLeod is celebrating 17 years as a real estate agent in Gladstone.

AFTER 17 years working in the industry, RE/MAX Gold Gladstone's owner Shane McLeod said the key to success in the industry was consistency and having good people skills.

"It's a people business, it's not about houses,” Mr McLeod said.

He started in the industry at LJ Hooker before he moved to RE/MAX, when they opened about 16 years ago in Gladstone.

The now owner of RE/MAX Gold Gladstone credits his resilience in the beginning years to the training and mentorship he received when he first started out.

He said the job has taught him the importance of putting "the hard yards” in.

"It's not a job or a career, it really is a lifestyle - you're working when other people aren't,” Mr McLeod said.

"It's one of those jobs where you make your own fortune.

"Anyone entering the industry has got to have broad shoulders, they've got to know that it's a lot of hard work.”

Navigating his way through the highs and lows of Gladstone's real estate market, Mr McLeod said it's important to remain "consistent”.

"You've just got to adapt to the market - there are always buyers and there are always sellers,” he said.

"Anyone can sell real estate through a boom, but it's the down times where it really sorts out the stayers and the players.”

Reflecting on his 17 years in the industry, Mr McLeod said it was important to always "treat people well” and that good service was a big factor.

"It's been a job that has introduced me to a lot of great people ... it's been a job that I've really enjoyed and been able to give back to my community with,” he said.

"At the end of the day, the best feeling is when you put somebody into a new home or you've sold somebody's place for them and it's got them onto whatever that next stage is.

"It really is that customer focus.”