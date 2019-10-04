The key to running a successful cafe in Gladstone

Cotton Mill Cafe are celebrating their 10th year anniversary. Pictured: owners Gary and Nikki Warburton with their daughter Frankie.

AFTER 10 years of business in Gladstone, Cotton Mill Cafe owner Gary Warburton said it was “personal service” and “going the extra mile” that kept customers coming back.

Mr Warburton said his favourite part over the 10 years was meeting new people and “growing the business”.

He said although hospitality had its challenges, it was his love for what he did that kept him so passionate.

“I love the game, I do love hospitality,” Mr Warburton said.

“There is nothing better than producing a good product and people enjoying that product.”

His wife Nikki said, “I think the best part about it is knowing 90 per cent of our customers and we have built that up over 10 years”.

“It hasn't just come overnight, we have really worked on that hard,” Mrs Warburton said.

“And it's all to do with the customer service that we have and the food product that we put out.”

Upgrades being done to Gladstone City Plaza will give shops like the Cotton Mill Cafe a flat surface out the front.

Mr Warburton said it would impact the cafe quite largely.

“Not just because we can get more people, it will just be a lot more pleasant for people to dine,” he said.

“It will change the business for the better.”

He plans to use this time to do some of his own renovations.

Following the upgrades, he hopes to open the cafe on weekends.

To celebrate 10 years, the team at Cotton Mill Cafe is offering monthly specials until the end of the year.

This month, you can score two fresh salads for $17.

“It’s to thank our customers for being in business for 10 years and we can’t do it without them,” Mrs Warburton said.