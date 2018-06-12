The Jet Bar officially finds its wings

The Jet Bar at Gladstone Airport put on a tasty spread at its official opening on June 11.

The Jet Bar at Gladstone Airport put on a tasty spread at its official opening on June 11. Matt Harris

GLADSTONE Airport's latest bar and cafe has no plans on going anywhere after enjoying its official opening yesterday - more than six months since it first opened doors.

After almost seven months without an airport arrivals cafe, The Jet Bar opened on December 7 with the aim of offering a large variety of affordable meals and drinks.

It took the place of Cafe Espresso, which closed in May last year when operator Lortons, better known as Gladstone Catering Service, was placed in liquidation.

But business has been good for The Jet Bar owner Shaun Cooper, who was ecstatic with how many people attended last night's official opening, proving it was worth the wait.

Member for Flynn Ken O'Dowd, The Jet Bar owner Shaun Cooper, Gladstone Region mayor Matt Burnett and Gladstone Airport Corporation CEO Colin Fort at the official opening of The Jet Bar on June 11. Matt Harris

"We've had a very good turnout from local business, industry and general workers around town - it's been fantastic," he said.

"We wanted to get everyone here at the same time - Matt Burnett and Ken O'Dowd have got a very busy schedule - we opened around Christmas which was quite busy for a lot of people.

"It has been prolonged a little bit, but for the betterment of the opening I think."

Plenty of guests attended the official opening of The Jet Bar at Gladstone Airport on June 11. Matt Harris

Mr Cooper said business has been steady with plenty of repeat customers.

Mayor Matt Burnett said it was really good to see local businesses opening.

"The last thing you want to see at your arrivals precinct is seeing a closed-up cafe," he said.

"The previous owners were lovely people but sadly for them it didn't work out."