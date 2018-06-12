Menu
The Jet Bar at Gladstone Airport put on a tasty spread at its official opening on June 11.
The Jet Bar officially finds its wings

MATT HARRIS
by
12th Jun 2018 4:30 AM

GLADSTONE Airport's latest bar and cafe has no plans on going anywhere after enjoying its official opening yesterday - more than six months since it first opened doors.

After almost seven months without an airport arrivals cafe, The Jet Bar opened on December 7 with the aim of offering a large variety of affordable meals and drinks.

It took the place of Cafe Espresso, which closed in May last year when operator Lortons, better known as Gladstone Catering Service, was placed in liquidation.

But business has been good for The Jet Bar owner Shaun Cooper, who was ecstatic with how many people attended last night's official opening, proving it was worth the wait.

 

"We've had a very good turnout from local business, industry and general workers around town - it's been fantastic," he said.

"We wanted to get everyone here at the same time - Matt Burnett and Ken O'Dowd have got a very busy schedule - we opened around Christmas which was quite busy for a lot of people.

"It has been prolonged a little bit, but for the betterment of the opening I think."

 

Mr Cooper said business has been steady with plenty of repeat customers.

Mayor Matt Burnett said it was really good to see local businesses opening.

"The last thing you want to see at your arrivals precinct is seeing a closed-up cafe," he said.

"The previous owners were lovely people but sadly for them it didn't work out."

bar cafe gladstone airport gladstone airport corporation gladstone business mayor matt burnett the jet bar
Gladstone Observer

