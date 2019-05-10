The interactive walkway to promote the Gladstone region

INTERACTIVE WALL: QUT project manager Gavin Winter with GEA CEO Julie Gelder and Member for Flynn Ken O'Dowd at the proposed location of the Gladstone Globe wall.

INTERACTIVE WALL: QUT project manager Gavin Winter with GEA CEO Julie Gelder and Member for Flynn Ken O'Dowd at the proposed location of the Gladstone Globe wall. Mark Zita GLA090519WALL

AFTER two years in the planning, the completion date for a new interactive walkway has finally been announced.

The Gladstone Globe is expected be launched in July and will be installed outside the Gladstone Engineering Alliance offices on Goondoon St.

The $300,000 project allows people to understand and learn about the major industries that call Gladstone home, with industry members showcasing their operations to the public.

Chief executive officer Julie Gelder said it will be the first of its kind in Central Queensland - and outside the south-east corner.

"The Gladstone Globe will bring people to an area not traditionally visited because what interactive and digital displays bring is the start of conversations and collaborations across the community through the use of technology,” Ms Gelder said.

"(We) will now be able to give visitors a much more hands-on experience through the use of touch screen interactivity.”

In addition, the wall will showcase and promote the Gladstone region's tourism hotspots.

"The high definition digital display has the possibility to feature practically anything from the Reef and Heron Island to local agriculture and the diversity of our industry in the region,” Ms Gelder said.

"(It) will provide information about the Great Barrier Reef which will enable users to explore the underwater reef world - and learn about the species that live in the reef ecosystems.”

Funding from the federal government helped cover half the cost of the project.

Member for Flynn Ken O'Dowd said he felt there will be a return on investment.

"The visitors that come in to my offices (from the cruise ship) want to know more about Gladstone,” Mr O'Dowd said.

"With a quick walk across the street, I can show them exactly in a few minutes what we have to offer.”

GEA contributed $50,000 of its own funds for the wall.

The project was designed in collaboration with the Queensland University of Technology.