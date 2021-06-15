The ‘inspiring’ true heroes of the Grosvenor mine disaster

Turi Wiki (left) and Wayne Sellars (right) were two of the five men injured in the Grosvenor mine explosion.

Turi Wiki (left) and Wayne Sellars (right) were two of the five men injured in the Grosvenor mine explosion.

Hundreds of metres underground, with only the light from their workers’ cap lamps to guide them, five men with horrific burns injuries helped each other escape the terrifying event before them.

These men, their fellow workers at the maingate who rushed to help as well as longwall deputy Adam Maggs have been acknowledged as the heroes of one of the worst Queensland mining disasters in recent years.

A report into the Grosvenor mine explosion of May 6, 2020 has now recognised the inspiring “courage and resilience” of the five injured miners and their fellow workers.

Moments before their lives were forever changed in a matter of seconds, the five miners were at the tailgate end of the longwall – with three of the men as far as 260 metres from the maingate.

Inside Anglo American's Grosvenor Coal Mine near Moranbah, the scene of a major explosion last year. Picture: Youtube

Part two of the Queensland Coal Mining Board of Inquiry’s report, tabled in parliament on Monday, revealed it would have taken the men about 30 minutes to reach the surface from the maingate area.

“Unquestionably, the event was terrifying,” the report said.

“There were two forceful pressure waves 15 seconds apart, sufficient to knock a person over.

“Without identifying the exact order of things, in the course of the tumult, the power dropped and there was a brief but intense methane explosion at the tailgate end of the longwall.”

More stories:

Report reveals likely cause of Grosvenor mine disaster

Managers exposed Grosvenor miners to 'unacceptable risk'

Injured workers from an explosion at Grosvenor coal mine at Moranbah arriving in Brisbane. Picture: Josh Woning/AAP

Soon after the five men were horrifically burned in the explosion, the workers near the maingate heard their calls for help.

In the face of danger, the workers immediately headed towards the injured men, not away from them.

“Some went onto the longwall face and assisted the injured back to the maingate,” the report said.

“Others were at the maingate providing first aid and comfort to the injured before their evacuation.

“Still others assisted with their evacuation. Each was exposed to potential danger.”

The Board of Inquiry acknowledged the workers for their “selfless” efforts that day, particularly those of Mr Maggs.

“He continued on towards the tailgate and assisted the last of the injured workers back to the maingate and, before proceeding to the surface with other workers, satisfied himself that there was no one left behind.”

Subscriber benefits:

How to activate your free Courier-Mail subscription

How to get Daily Mercury news straight to your inbox

Your dose of Harry Bruce cartoons