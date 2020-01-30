Menu
Dave Manttan, Rod Hamholtz, Robin Jones, Katrina Elliott, Jeff Faulkner, Marguerita Dobrinin and Peter O'Dwyer at the Gladstone Hospital next to mural 'Through the Door'.
News

The inspiration behind hospital’s eye-catching new mural

30th Jan 2020 5:00 AM
ARTIST Katrina Elliott used inspiration from the landscape and hospital patients and staff to create something she hopes will bring joy to the region.

The 14-metre mural outside the emergency department at the Gladstone Hospital took a total of two weeks to paint, and was revealed yesterday to the Rotary Club of Gladstone Midday, who sponsored the mural.

After noticing the entryway was used a lot, Ms Elliott wanted to paint a mural which "reflected the personality of the people working there".

"I was working in the courtyard and saw how much the space got used, and that's where the idea come from to create a mural along the entryway," Ms Elliot said.

Ms Elliott has based the mural's design around a sunset and real people who frequent the hospital.

"What I did was photograph people against a white wall, and then I turned that photo into a silhouette," she said.

"The colours are actually a reflection of a beautiful sunset I saw one afternoon, I looked out there and there was pops of colour everywhere."

Gladstone Midday Rotary community services director David Manttan said the club was inspired to sponsor the artwork after seeing Ms Elliott's past artwork in the hospital.

"Our club was very happy to come on board and support something that will last in the community for a while and be enjoyed by lots of people," Mr Manttan said.

"The mural is a great addition to the emergency department, particularly for a place where some people don't want to be."

Gladstone and Banana Hospital Executive Director Sandy Munro said the hospital was proud of the amazing work Katrina does, and was grateful for Gladstone Rotary Club Midday's support.

Gladstone Observer

