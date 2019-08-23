Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
RAISING FUNDS: Cancer Council Gladstone branch volunteer Robyn Whitmore reflects on how the Cancer Council has supported her through her cancer journey this Daffodil Day
RAISING FUNDS: Cancer Council Gladstone branch volunteer Robyn Whitmore reflects on how the Cancer Council has supported her through her cancer journey this Daffodil Day Jessica Perkins
News

The importance of raising funds this Daffodil Day

Jessica Perkins
by
23rd Aug 2019 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

"RESEARCH is what keeps me alive.”

These are the words of Cancer Council Gladstone branch volunteer Robyn Whitmore, who was first diagnosed with breast cancer in 2013 and then diagnosed with metastatic breast cancer in 2017.

"I very quickly found out that with the benefit of research and the advances in research, I can really live quite a long life and a life that is of high quality - it's not the end of everything,” Mrs Whitmore said.

"People are living longer through what's achieved through research.”

Cancer Council Gladstone branch volunteers Charu Kulkarni, Robyn Whitmore, Kay Brown and Del Jordan sell daffodils to raise funds for The Cancer Council this Daffodil Day.
Cancer Council Gladstone branch volunteers Charu Kulkarni, Robyn Whitmore, Kay Brown and Del Jordan sell daffodils to raise funds for The Cancer Council this Daffodil Day. Jessica Perkins

Today, on Daffodil Day, Mrs Whitmore wants others to know the importance of raising funds for research.

"Daffodil Day is one of the Cancer Council's largest fundraisers ... all the money donated on that day or for that cause goes towards research - every single cent,” Mrs Whitmore said.

"Prior to 2017, my volunteering was based around a whole range of things ... but what I realised in 2017 was how important research was to people such as myself.

"Support for Daffodil Day is extremely important.”

She said Daffodil Day gave others the opportunity to reach out and speak to someone who had walked a similar journey.

Mrs Whitmore said it was an opportunity to let them know that they were not alone.

"It only takes you to put your hand out and someone will certainly grab it,” she said.

Gladstone Observer

Top Stories

    Health professionals call for an independent hospital board

    premium_icon Health professionals call for an independent hospital board

    Health Health professionals and community stakeholders endorse split from Central Queensland Hospital Health Services into an independent body.

    • 23rd Aug 2019 5:00 AM
    GALLERY: All the photos from Our Priceless Past revealed

    premium_icon GALLERY: All the photos from Our Priceless Past revealed

    News See all the photos from the Our Priceless Past feature.

    • 23rd Aug 2019 5:00 AM
    OUR PRICELESS PAST: Lift-out in tomorrow's paper

    OUR PRICELESS PAST: Lift-out in tomorrow's paper

    News The Observer is proud to present a special edition lift-out

    PHOTOS: Generations join for launch of Our Priceless Past

    premium_icon PHOTOS: Generations join for launch of Our Priceless Past

    News The launch event was held at Gladstone Regional Art Gallery.