The importance of raising funds this Daffodil Day

RAISING FUNDS: Cancer Council Gladstone branch volunteer Robyn Whitmore reflects on how the Cancer Council has supported her through her cancer journey this Daffodil Day Jessica Perkins

"RESEARCH is what keeps me alive.”

These are the words of Cancer Council Gladstone branch volunteer Robyn Whitmore, who was first diagnosed with breast cancer in 2013 and then diagnosed with metastatic breast cancer in 2017.

"I very quickly found out that with the benefit of research and the advances in research, I can really live quite a long life and a life that is of high quality - it's not the end of everything,” Mrs Whitmore said.

"People are living longer through what's achieved through research.”

Cancer Council Gladstone branch volunteers Charu Kulkarni, Robyn Whitmore, Kay Brown and Del Jordan sell daffodils to raise funds for The Cancer Council this Daffodil Day. Jessica Perkins

Today, on Daffodil Day, Mrs Whitmore wants others to know the importance of raising funds for research.

"Daffodil Day is one of the Cancer Council's largest fundraisers ... all the money donated on that day or for that cause goes towards research - every single cent,” Mrs Whitmore said.

"Prior to 2017, my volunteering was based around a whole range of things ... but what I realised in 2017 was how important research was to people such as myself.

"Support for Daffodil Day is extremely important.”

She said Daffodil Day gave others the opportunity to reach out and speak to someone who had walked a similar journey.

Mrs Whitmore said it was an opportunity to let them know that they were not alone.

"It only takes you to put your hand out and someone will certainly grab it,” she said.