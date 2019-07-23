Menu
The idea set to showcase our most picturesque location

Matt Taylor
by
23rd Jul 2019 12:00 PM
THE BEST of the Boyne Valley will be on show for a whole weekend in September, at the inaugural Boyne Valley Showcase.

Nagoorin Progress Association treasurer Anne Huth said the showcase is an opportunity to display home-grown talents and locally produced goods.

Artists, musicians, growers and collectors from Futter Creek to the Monto Range have been encouraged to register their interest to attend.

Ms Huth said she hopes the event will be similar to traditional agricultural shows.

The aim of the event is to showcase the Boyne Valley to the wider regions including Gladstone, Biloela, Monto and Bundaberg.

Ms Huth said it would be an eye-opening experience for her too because even she "isn't aware” of what everyone around the area can do.

It's hoped the event will attract tourists to the area to stay for a long weekend to enjoy all that the Valley has to offer.

"We're also developing the rail trail out there and it mightn't be up and running this time, but this I'm hoping will happen every year,” she said.

"Once that's up and functioning this will be a really great tie-in to that whole thing of bringing those tourists in.

"It's also familiarising everyone with what happens in the Boyne Valley.”

Expressions of interest in

participating in the event can be forwarded to Ms Huth at ahuth@skymesh.com.au.

