The iconic aussie band coming to Gladstone

RETRO TOUR: The Whitlams will be performing at the Gladstone Entertainment Convention Centre later this month.

ARIA-award winning Australian band The Whitlams head to Gladstone at the end of the month as part of their 2019 tour, Last drinks at the Morrison Hotel Tour.

Marking nearly 20 years since hit single Blow Up the Pokies was released from their album Love This City, the tour features many of the songs off that album.

The show will feature plenty of local flavour with Nathan Bedford opening for the Australian band.

The 54-year-old mainstay and lead singer of the band, Tim Freedman, said The Whitlams are looking forward to getting the tour on the road.

"I have identified 12 songs and two bonus tracks that I still want to play from Love This City, so that will make up the core of the show,” he said.

"The other half of the rambunctious, long set will wander widely through the other five albums, stopping off for six minutes at Bob Dylan's Tangled up in Blue which it's time to play again.”

The tour hits Gladstone towards the end of a nationwide journey which features shows in major cities including Canberra, Melbourne, Sydney, Hobart and the Gold Coast.

The show at Gladstone's Entertainment Convention Centre will follow the band's performance just one night prior in Rockhampton, offering super fans an opportunity to experience the show two nights in a row.

The band has racked up a number of career achievements since forming in late 1992, a career which has included seven studio albums, three multi-platinum and three gold.

The Whitlams have picked up three ARIA awards including Best Group, Song of the Year and Best Independent Release, and more recently the band earned the 17th spot in Triple J's Hottest Australian Albums of All Time.

The show at the GECC will be held on June 30, with Nathan Bedford playing one hour before from 7pm. Tickets are a single price of $59.50.