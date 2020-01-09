The humble veggie patch just went hi-tech

Forget battling insects and having to remember to water your veggie patch, growing herbs and vegetables at home is set to become hi-tech with new indoor farms.

Growing vegetables and herbs is set to get a whole lot easier with big tech companies creating indoor 'vertical farms'.

Samsung and LG have both spruiked their answer to the humble vegetable patch - creating indoor gardening appliances that enable people to have their own veggie garden, even if they don't have a backyard.

Samsung's Chef Garden technology integrates with its next-generation Family Hub refrigerator and automatically regulates light wavelengths to enable users to grow and enjoy fresh, pesticide-free fruit and vegetables all year round.

Samsung's vertical farm.

"There is a growing interest in healthy food," said Samsung LED technology centre's Chohui Kim.

"Horticulture LED is playing a key role in vertical farming and indoor crop cultivation, and we are looking to expand its applications in various fields."

The indoor farm integrates with the Family Hub fridge.

While Samsung's offering can easily fit into an existing kitchen, LG's version needs to be in-built into new or renovated kitchens.

The LG vertical farm consists of 24 pods which all have seeds and fertiliser in-built.

The machine recognises the amount of light and water it requires for optimum growth.

The farm - which takes 4-6 weeks to grow - will produce enough leafy vegetables to feed a family of four.

LG’s vertical farm solution. Photo: Tanya French

There's no word yet on when the technology will be available in Australia or what it will cost but an LG spokeswoman said it was 'very high end and part of a bigger kitchen solution'.

The reporter travelled to CES as a guest of Samsung