The huge multi-band concert coming to Gladstone

Emily Pidgeon
| 7th Jun 2017 3:40 PM
ENTERTAINMENT: Butterfingers will headline the new music concert Odyssey later this month.
ENTERTAINMENT: Butterfingers will headline the new music concert Odyssey later this month.

GLADSTONE music lovers are in for a treat this month.

Odyssey Live Music Extravaganza will launch at the Grand Hotel and organiser Nathan Bedford said it would give the community something new to enjoy.

"It was time for something a bit fresh,” Bedford said.

"I wanted to do something that supports the local arts community because there's not a lot of events for local bands to jump on to.”

With Butterfingers headlining the event, the line-up is set to include

a mix of talent as well

as central Queensland bands.

The Iron Eye, Kodiak Empire, Epidemic Over, Balloons Kill Babies, Ben Lanzon, and Indifferent are some of the acts performing in Gladstone.

Bedford said he wanted to provide an event that showcased a variety of bands, jumping away from the regular tunes heard at the local pub.

"The Iron Eye rock band, you could easily hear on national radio and there's good local bands as well, some really good stuff - a little bit of country,” he said.

"Something for everyone there, you might not like all but I can guarantee you'll like one.

"It's about getting off the couch and supporting live music and a decent charity.”

As well as supporting the music industry, Bedford said money raised would be going to charity Give Me Five for Kids.

The charity raises money for children's hospital wards across regional Australia where Bedford said all the money raised at the event would stay in central Queensland, helping children in the community.

"We're donating a significant portion to the kids and good attendance means I'll want to (hold) another (event),” he said.

"There hasn't been a good run of music events last couple of years.”

With capacity to hold about 500 people, Odyssey will have live music all day at The Grand Hotel Gladstone, June 24 from 2pm.

