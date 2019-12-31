The hottest ways to kiss 2019 goodbye in Gladdy

NEW Year’s Eve is on our doorstep and there is plenty to celebrate as we not only mark the end of 2019 but also the end of the decade.

If you haven’t organised plans and are looking for something fun to do on the night, then check out what’s on at local venues and events happening across the region.

From themed nights to live music, there will be plenty on to ensure you welcome the new year in the best way possible.

NYE PARTY

Dinner, drinks and frontrow seats in the heart of the City at Memorial Park, Gladstone.

Celebrate entering a new decade with family and friends at Gladstone’s first free community NYE celebration in this millennium.

Relax and enjoy the sounds and high energy of the Hamilton Band and local musicians.

Pack a picnic (no BYO alcohol) or purchase food from vendors. There will also be fun activities for the kids and fireworks at 8pm and midnight.

Where and when: Memorial Park from 5pm to midnight. For more information contact (07) 4970 0700.

MIEPLACE NIGHTCLUB

Mieplace Nightclub will be open to 5am on New Year’s Day with nine DJs bringing in the new year, including guests Coby Watts, Neon Giants, DLE and Grvyarts.

Both levels will be open and the VIP room will be accessible for everyone.

REEF HOTEL AND INDUSTRIE NIGHTCLUB

Industrie Nightclub will be holding a special event, trading from 8pm–5am.

Music from DJ OG and DJ B and entry will be $10.

For more information visit www.reefhotelgladstone.com.au.

GRAND HOTEL

The Grand Hotel will be trading as per normal hours.

QUEENS HOTEL MOTEL GLADSTON E

The hotel will hold a 1920s-themed party to welcome in the new year and all are welcome.

The event will run all day with music from 8.30pm until 2.30am the next day.

TANNUM SANDS HOTEL

The hotel is holding a Woodstock “Summer of 69” party to celebrate New Year’s Eve and the 50th anniversary of Woodstock.

They will have Creedence Clearwater Revival tribute band The Fortunate Sons performing from 8pm–2am.

Tickets are $25 pre-sale (show only) and $40 on the door (show only).

ROCKY GLEN HOTEL

The hotel’s New Year’s Eve event features DJs Mashed N Mellow playing music from the ’80s, ’90s and today. There will also be a $250 Balloon Drop and loads of fun. The event will be on from 8pm–2am.

GLADSTONE YACHT CLUB

The Gladstone Yacht Club will be trading as per normal hours.

AGNES WATER TAVERN

The tavern will be playing live music from 8.30pm until late with Sonic Playground.

A courtesy bus will be running and the bottle shop will be open until 10pm.

DICEYS IRISH BAR AND GRILL

Diceys Irish Bar and Grill will be trading as per normal hours.

HARVEY ROAD TAVERN

The tavern is holding a Back to the Future New Year’s Eve party from 8pm to late.

They have a live band from the Gold Coast, Cinderella Band, bringing all the big hits from the ’80s through to now.

It is a free 18+ event.

The tavern will also host a children’s New Year’s Eve Party, from 5.30-8.30pm, featuring face painting and balloon twisting and a children’s movie screening with popcorn.

CENTRAL LANE HOTEL

Central Lane Hotel will be trading as per normal hours.