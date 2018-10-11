The Highwaymen's stage coach is rolling into Gladstone

OUTLAWS: The Highwaymen will be appearing at the GECC on the October 12.

IN 1985, country music legends Johnny Cash, Waylon Jennings, Kris Kristofferson and Willie Nelson got together and formed the Highwaymen.

The country music super-group only made three albums but they were a massive hit world-wide before the deaths of Waylon Jennings in 2002 and Johnny Cash 2003.

Entertainer Graeme Jensen said they're still extremely popular today.

"They were legends and probably will be forever," he said.

"We've been touring with the Highwaymen Tribute Show for two years and people still come out to hear their songs played live.

"It's a great feeling being able to perform their songs.

"The atmosphere is fabulous at the shows, audiences get really caught up in the thrill and spectacle of it."

Graeme said Dail Platz, who owns and runs the show, initially organised a tribute with just the two of them called The Highwaymen Two.

"We started touring in smaller country towns like Theodore and Bororen," Graeme said.

"But it was so popular people kept asking us to put on the full show with a full crew.

"So we decided to do a trip up to Gladstone and Rocky and add another two guys to the mix with a full backing band.

"Dallas Southern on pedal steel and lead guitar, Laurie Keating on drums and a new guy Scott Astill he's Kris Kristofferson.

"Dale does Johnny and Willie and I'm Waylon, he was a bit of a character.

"We try our best to sound like them and did a lot of practising to capture all the mannerisms and banter between them."

Graeme emphasised that the show was a tribute to the music of the men.

"It's a two and a half hour show and we'll play about 45 to 50 songs," he said.

"Along with the classics, Silver Stallion, Live Forever and The Highwayman we'll be performing some of their individual hits like, Luckenbach Texas, Troubled Man, Sunday Morning Coming Down, On the Road Again, Folsom Prison Blues, Amanda, Ring of Fire and Help me Make it Through the Night.

"It's a great collection of music and we still won't play all the songs they performed."

He said the show will appeal to fans old and new.

"People over 50 really enjoy this style of music," Graeme said.

"But there's a lot of young people who know and love Johnny Cash songs too.

"That's why it's such a good show."

The Highwaymen Tribute Show will be appearing at the Gladstone Entertainment and Convention Centre on October 12.

For more information and tickets visit their website.