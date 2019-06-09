Sick health fund rort exposed

EXCLUSIVE: Health funds have been gouging their members by charging above inflation premium rises at the same time as they have frozen the benefits they pay out.

A News Corp investigation has found Australia's second largest health insurer Medibank has not increased the rebates it pays out to its 2.8 million members for hospital procedures for five years.

NIB has increased its rebates for common procedures by less than one per cent (0.007 per cent) in the last three years.

BUPA has not increased the rebates it pays for childbirth for at least three years while rebates for other common procedures have increased by just over one per cent, substantially less than the inflation rate.

HCF has not increased it rebates for many common procedures since March 2018.

The non existent or tiny increases in rebates go nowhere near covering increases in doctors fees over the same period.

Since March 2014 the inflation rate has risen by 7.9 per cent, the AMA's recommended fees have increased by 8 per cent and health fund premiums have increased by over 30 per cent on average.

NIB has had a small increase. Picture: Supplied

"If rebates remain frozen, while the cost of providing care increases, it is clearly obvious that the gap is going to grow," Australian Medical Association president Dr Tony Bartone said.

In the four years from 2014-15 to 2017-18 health funds made more than $5.1 billion in profits after tax.

High charging doctors have this week been blamed for the blow out in medical gap fees that has seen Australians forced to raid their superannuation, sell their houses or crowd fund to pay for surgery in a private hospital.

While it is true some medicos are charging indefensibly high fees our investigation shows health funds are equally to blame.

The Federal Government also shares some of the blame for gap fees.