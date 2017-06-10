25°
The harbour cruise making our water ways healthier

Emily Pidgeon
| 10th Jun 2017 4:33 PM
The Industry and Water Quality Barge Tour involved the community in taking water samples at different locations along the harbour.
The Industry and Water Quality Barge Tour involved the community in taking water samples at different locations along the harbour.

ABOUT 50 Gladstone citizens took a cruise to study the health of our harbour's water.

Run by Port Curtis Harbour Watch for their Citizen Science Project, the participants were able to sample water at a variety of places on the way to the Narrows.

Boyne Island Environmental Education Centre (BIEEC) principal David Kopelke said he was happy to see the high number of participation.

"It's a great crowd, excellent to see such a diverse range of ages and so many different people who are interested in learning about Gladstone,” Mr Kopelke said.

Gladstone Healthy Harbour Partnership (GHHP) Harbour Watch gave $26,000 to offer community events including the barge tour.

Photos
With the aim of the harbour cruise to engage the community in the science behind the region's water health, Mr Kopelke said they wanted people to take notice of their environment.

"(We want to) introduce the community to the whole idea of involving the community in science, in learning about environment and participating with it,” he said.

"What we're looking for is people to recognise how they can make a contribution to learning about Gladstone, learning about the environment and then engaging in conversations that are informed.”

Stopping at three locations in the harbour, a water collecting device was thrown overboard to collect a sample which was then brought back on board the barge and tested.

Microscopes and cameras connected to Ipads were also used to analyse the microscopic marine life living on the ocean floor.

BIECC Harbour Watch project officer Somone Boston said she hoped the barge tour would encourage people to become regular citizen scientists to help monitor water quality across the region.

"It's been very worthwhile, very good for the kids,” participant Stewart Knight said.

"It gets my son more involved, he loves science programs BIECC offers, it's a great facility down there and great to be part of it.”

People interested in being a citizen scientist can email harbourwatch@boyneisleec.eq.edu.au

