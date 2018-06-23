Menu
POPULAR: Matt Peterson, barber at Crown2Reign in Gladstone said customers were keeping him busy requesting tracks.
Fashion & Beauty

The hairstyle that's crazy popular right now

Julia Bartrim
by
23rd Jun 2018 4:30 AM | Updated: 5:22 AM

IT'S a trend going "absolutely crazy" in Gladstone right now, according to Crown2Reign barber Matt Peterson.

Popular with boys and young men, tracks, are designs in closely shaved hair.

Twelve-year-old Jack Bramall was getting his tracks redone when The Observer called in at Crown2Reign.

Youth aren't afraid to make a bold statement with their hair.
"I just wanted to try something new, anything that looks cool," he said, adding he'd seen one of his idols, soccer player Cristiano Ronaldo, sporting the look.

Mr Peterson, who has been barbering for 10-15 years, said he'd seen barbering become a more popular profession in the region in the past two years.

Guys are starting to look after themselves a little bit more, they're taking more pride in what they look like, he said.

Tracks are not just for men.
He was diplomatic about the fact some customers still asked for a mullet: "The customer is always right," he said.

The next trend for men? Mr Peterson is betting on frosted tips.

