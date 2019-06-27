Menu
Madonna’s new music video graphically depicts mass nightclub shooting
‘The gun lobby are going to lose it’

by Nick Bond
27th Jun 2019 9:42 AM

Pop icon Madonna has just dropped perhaps the most shocking music video of her 37-year career, graphically depicting a mass nightclub shooting in the clip for new single God Control.

The gun control disco anthem shows Madonna and friends in a packed, Studio 54-esque nightclub, when a lone shooter opens fire, killing dozens.

A shooter opens fire.
Scores are hit with bullets.
The epic eight-minute video for the song, the latest cut to be lifted from Madonna's new album Madame X, comes with a warning: "The story you are about to see is very disturbing. It shows graphic scenes of gun violence. But it's happening everyday. And it has to stop."

Madonna herself is among the shooting victims.
The shocking scenes that follow unflinchingly depict the sort of horrors inflicted on revellers at sites like Orlando's Pulse LGBT nightclub - where a gunman killed 49 people in June 2016 - and the Bataclan in Paris, where 90 people were murdered while attending a 2015 rock concert.

Watch the video at your own discretion below:

 

The song's sweeping disco strings may seem out of place with the brutal actions played out on screen, but as Madonna's explained, that was the point: "Some people say, 'But why a disco song?' Because shootings happen in discos!" she reveals in a new interview with Mojo Magazine.

The video ends with a montage of real-life gun control protests, and another message from Madonna: "Every year, over 36,000 Americans are killed in acts of gun violence, and approximately 100,000 more are shot and injured. No one is safe. Gun control. Now."

Releasing the video this morning, she also tweeted a call to action:

 

 

Fans have praised the confronting clip, some declaring it Madonna's best work in years:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

