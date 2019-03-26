Who is history’s greatest halves pairing?

Who boasts the greatest halves pairing rugby league has ever seen?

Rugby league has been blessed with talented playmakers over the past 50 years - with some of the greatest to ever play the game wearing a 6 or 7 on the back of their jersey.

And sometimes, the stars align and we're lucky enough to get two creative genii alongside each other to mesmerise defences.

Here we rank the 15 best club halves combinations since 1970.

15. SCOTT HILL/BRETT KIMMORLEY: They first paired up in 1997 at the Hunter Mariners before coming of age at the Storm.

14. CHRIS O'SULLIVAN/RICKY STUART: This Raiders halves pairing were the conductors of one of the most lethal backlines of the modern era.

13. DENIS PITTARD/BOBBY GRANT: An unheralded halves combination that guided the great South Sydney sides of the early '70s to multiple titles.

Ricky Stuart (L) steered a stunning Raiders backline around — and makes this list twice.

12. LUKE KEARY/COOPER CRONK: The NRL's premier halves combination. Both played an instrumental role in the tricolours' premiership last season.

11. JOHN PEARD/JOHNNY MAYES: During the mid 70s there was none better. Both were small in stature, but stood tall in steering a Roosters juggernaut.

10. CAMERON MUNSTER/COOPER CRONK: Had this outstanding six and seven been together last year, I have no doubt the Storm would have gone back to back.

9. MICHAEL MORGAN/JOHNATHAN THURSTON: This exceptional duo were the catalyst behind the Cowboys' unforgettable title in 2015.

8. MATTHEW JOHNS/ANDREW JOHNS: The only halves combination that were brothers to have won a premiership. In 1997 they were the toast of Newcastle.

Scott Prince and Benji Marshall were young upstarts who shocked the world in 2005. Picture: News

7. BENJI MARSHALL/SCOTT PRINCE: Their scintillating combination was pivotal in the West Tigers' fairytale premiership victory in 2005.

6. KIERAN FORAN/DALY CHERRY-EVANS: From 2011 to 2013 was there a better halves combination in the NRL? I don't believe so.

5. CLIFF LYONS/GEOFF TOOVEY: This pair complemented each other wondrously during the Eagles' halcyon years of the mid 90s.

From 2011 to 2013, there was none better than Daly Cherry-Evans (L) and Kieran Foran. Picture: News

4. STEVE MORTIMER/TERRY LAMB: Their initial season together was met with immediate success, winning consecutive titles in 1984 and '85

3. LAURIE DALEY/RICKY STUART: In 1991 when Daley made the permanent switch to five eighth to partner Sticky, the Green Machine went to another level.

2. KEVIN WALTERS/ALLAN LANGER: The cornerstone behind the Broncos' domination during the 1990s. Alfie and Kevvy won four titles together.

1. BRETT KENNY/PETER STERLING: Not only did they dominate together winning four premierships at Parramatta, they also excelled at Origin and Test level. There was none better.

Peter Sterling (L) and Brett Kenny combined to tackle Balmain's Russel Gartner. But they were even more impressive in attack!

