Luxury resort now a ghost hotel as 250 staffers sent packing

The Gold Coast's top luxury hotel is a ghost resort after Palazzo Versace stood down 250 staff due to travel cutbacks from coronavirus.

In an email to residents at the Coast resort, a resident manager wrote: "Yes, it is with a very heavy heart that I convey that two hundred and fifty (250) valued team members from our Palazzo Versace Gold Coast family were stood down from their employment today ...

'Palazzo Versace pool area at Seaworld Drive, Main Beach.

"We will remain open for the time being with limited services that include, for you, a change in contact personnel who will continue to support you throughout these unprecedented times.

"The health and safety of our residents is of the highest priority with our security team continuing to monitor the property 24 hours a day."

The Bulletin has been told there are "about six lights on in rooms" at the hotel and only 12 of the 72 condominiums occupied by residents.

The hotel boasts 200 luxury suites, three restaurants and bars, conference and events facilities, a European-style spa and 90-berth marina. Maintenance staff are still working.

"We think all the big hotels on the Coast are in the same boat. Palazzo is like a ghost resort," a hotel source said.

The entry to the Main Beach luxury hotel.

"The ones that are living here, there are probably about 12 (condominiums). There are only three people around the pool. These are a handful of families who can't get back home overseas because of the flight restrictions."

A Palazzo Versace spokesperson confirmed 250 staff had been stood down after Federal Government restrictions closed all bars and restaurants.

The hotel is continuing to accept bookings and tourists can get in-house delivery of food.

The Gold Coast hotel when busy.

But the travel restrictions mean no tourists are arriving at the hotel.

"We are on a slender, skeleton roster to keep running what departments are necessary at this stage," the spokesperson said.

Originally published as The Gold Coast's most luxurious hotel now a 'ghost resort'