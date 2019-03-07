The Glen's best all-rounder profiled
1: When did you start playing cricket, where and who for?
When I was eight for The Glen Cricket Club.
2: Thoughts on this new best-of-three grand final series?
Great thing for our comp, keeps everyone interested.
3: Your biggest strength in the game?
Experience and knowledge in most situations.
4: Career highlights?
Five-wicket haul in first-grade T20 final in Brisbane against University of Queensland.
Scoring 77 runs and winning Bulls Masters Country Challenge.
5: Biggest influence?
George Mitchell, my first mentor and my dad.
6: Funniest teammate?
Gotta be Greg Purdon for his blow-ups.
7: Most annoying teammate?
Josh Lait.
8: Funniest thing you have seen on the cricket field when playing?
Hayden Oliver bowling double bouncers.
9: How can you beat BITS?
Bat 50 overs.
10: What's the best thing about playing the game?
Playing with my mates.