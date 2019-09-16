The Glen show signs

sandnth - Sandgate-Redcliffe vs Norths Premier Grade Cricket at the Sandgate-Redcliffe Cricket Club, Trevor Hohns Field, Deagon; Sam Lowry (Sandgate)

CRICKET: Reigning Gladstone Cricket Incorporated premiers The Glen warmed up to the start of the season proper this weekend with a strong showing at the 2019 62 Sports Club T20 Bash in Rockhampton.

The Glen finished third in the competition behind winner Frenchville Falcons and Gracemere Bulls.

The Glen all-rounder Sam Lowry will be a big boost in his return to the club.

“I’m back in Gladstone full-time and got a job at Gladstone State High teaching PE,” he said.

He was back in a big way because he received the player of the carnival award as well as scoring the most runs.

“It was good competition and awesome to have a hit before the season starts,” Lowry said.

“I managed to score a few and jag a few poles so a good weekend.”

The experienced Lowry said pace bowlers Harry Rideout and Damian Levett were the standouts in Rockhampton.

Levett was equal leading wicket-taker with Rocky players Travis Applewaite and Adam Van Bael.

Competition organiser Jason Wells said it was a successful competition.

“Thank you to the six teams who played this weekend and well done to our prizewinners,” he said on the Central Queensland Cricket Facebook site.

“A great weekend with a lot of good cricket skills on display and all the best to all for the season.”

Lowry was also named captain of the Central Queensland Seamers team that will attempt to defend the title it won last year.

He will join The Glen teammates Jason Seng, Waqar Yunus and Rideout in the Seamers team that will start its title defence in Bundaberg from October 4-7.

The first round of the Frenchville Sports Club Capricorn Challenge starts this Saturday and The Glen have an away match against CA Accounting Rockhampton Brothers.

BITS have withdrawn this season but will compete in the domestic Gladstone competition.