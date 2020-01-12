Menu
Sam Lowry and Dave Heymer. Lowry returns this Saturday. PICTURE: Nick Kossatch
Cricket

The Glen rise to second spot

NICK KOSSATCH
12th Jan 2020 9:35 PM
CRICKET: The Glen have surged to second place on the Frenchville Sports Club Capricorn Challenge ladder after a 27-run win against Cap Coast Parkana at Sun Valley Oval.

Josh Lait bowls for The Glen at The Glen v Cap Coast at Sun Valley oval, January 11, 2020.
The Gladstone club started 2020 with a bang in the 12th round of the competition on Saturday.

The win means The Glen has leap-frogged Gracemere Bulls, which lost to top side Frenchville Falcons by just one run.

Stand-in The Glen skipper Dave Heymer was the star of the show with a sparkling 75 runs (66 balls) as The Glen batted first to make 10-211.

Heymer, who filled in the captaincy duty from Sam Lowry (representative duties), teamed with Scott Pitt (53 runs).

The pair put on a 69-run partnership for the third wicket after The Glen lost Jason Seng for a duck.

Murray Bale was forced to retire when he was on 25.

The Cap Coast bowlers toiled hard in sultry conditions with Jordie Baldwin the pick of the bowlers with 2-18 off seven overs.

Paul Miller (2-25) and Ryan Welsh, with 2-35, the best of the rest. Stuart Rodie and Miller were best with the bat with 47 and 32 runs respectively.

The Glen’s Waqar Yunus (3-34) and Josh Lait, who snared 3-37, did the damage with the ball.

The Glen’s win sets up a potential second-place-sealing showdown against the Bulls this Saturday in Rockhampton.

Meanwhile in the Gladstone Cricket Incorporated Super League - results below:

Glen Gold vs Yaralla Red @ Sun Valley Park

Yaralla Red 7-203 (Luke Marsh 65, David Rix 58

Glen Gold 6-205 (Hayden Warwick 70)

Glen Gold won by 4 wickets

Calliope vs Bits Gold @ Calliope

Calliope 9-223 (Matthew Cross 85, Travis Mainwaring 33; Nico Smuts 3-29, Tim Jackson 3-31) d BITS Gold 10-163 (Damon Shearer 52, Mark Walker 45; Chris Young 2-19, Ryan Hampson 2-23)

Calliope won by 60 runs

BITS Colts vs Glen Black @ BITS

Bits Colts 10-163 (Nev Judd 48) d Glen Black 10-152 (Darran Schultz 32; Bryce Hardwick 2-16, Darren Box 2-11)

BITS Colts won by 11 runs

Yaralla White vs BITS Saints @ Yaralla

Yaralla White won the Toss Batted 1st

Yaralla White 10-132 (Extras 59, Kenny Wogandt 38; Lee Irvin 6-22) v BITS Saints 5-133 (Tim Boston 33, Chris Lambert 30no; Kane Jarvis 3-23

Bits Saints won by 5 wickets

