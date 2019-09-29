PHOTOS: The Glen outclassed to Gracemere

CRICKET: Defending Frenchville Sports Club Capricorn Challenge champions Gracemere showed why it's the team to beat again with a solid win against The Glen.

But The Glen captain Sam Lowry took heart from his team competing hard against the competition pacesetter on Saturday in Rockhampton.

Gracemere set The Glen a total of 171 and then reduced the away side to 9-107.

"Big ticker shown by the blokes batting five-11 ensuring we didn't get bowled out," Lowry said.

"There were plenty of positives to take away from the game and I think even though we didn't come away with the chocolates, we didn't play anywhere near our best and still made the game competitive which is encouraging."

The Glen's Jason Seng made 26 runs and Samuel Pitt with 22 were best with the bat in the run chase.

Lowry took 2-31 off eight overs while Seng and Hayden Oliver snared a wicket each.

Attention now turns to the Bulls Masters Country Challenge in Bundaberg which starts on Friday and continues through to Monday.

Lowry, Seng, Harry Rideout and Waqar Yunus are all of The Glen players in the Central Queensland Seamers side which will defend its title with game one against Wide Bay Flames on Friday at 6.30pm.

Games will be streamed live via the Bulls masters website.