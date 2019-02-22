The Glen need to fire with bat against nemesis Gracemere

MORE RUNS NEEDED: David Heymer wants the top order to make an impact against a disciplined Gracemere attack.

MORE RUNS NEEDED: David Heymer wants the top order to make an impact against a disciplined Gracemere attack. Matt Taylor GLA170218CRIC

CRICKET: It's not about what happened in the past for captain David Heymer and his The Glen crew.

The young The Glen skipper will have no hesitation but to bat first against Gracemere today at 10am at Sun Valley Oval.

Gracemere humbled The Glen on the same deck just two weeks ago.

But the addition of hard-hitting Glen Stanton-Cook and Mick Heymer will give added confidence to a team desperate to make tomorrow's grand final against Frenchville in Rockhampton.

"We just not going to lose early wickets with the bat and if we put a big total on them, I think we can definitely win," Heymer said.

"We've got to bowl and bat better than what we did."

Gracemere captain Aaron Harmsworth said that previous meetings at Sun Valley will give his team a lot of confidence into today's cut-throat clash.