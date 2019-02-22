Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
MORE RUNS NEEDED: David Heymer wants the top order to make an impact against a disciplined Gracemere attack.
MORE RUNS NEEDED: David Heymer wants the top order to make an impact against a disciplined Gracemere attack. Matt Taylor GLA170218CRIC
Cricket

The Glen need to fire with bat against nemesis Gracemere

NICK KOSSATCH
by
22nd Feb 2019 12:48 PM | Updated: 12:51 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

CRICKET: It's not about what happened in the past for captain David Heymer and his The Glen crew.

The young The Glen skipper will have no hesitation but to bat first against Gracemere today at 10am at Sun Valley Oval.

Gracemere humbled The Glen on the same deck just two weeks ago.

But the addition of hard-hitting Glen Stanton-Cook and Mick Heymer will give added confidence to a team desperate to make tomorrow's grand final against Frenchville in Rockhampton.

"We just not going to lose early wickets with the bat and if we put a big total on them, I think we can definitely win," Heymer said.

"We've got to bowl and bat better than what we did."

Gracemere captain Aaron Harmsworth said that previous meetings at Sun Valley will give his team a lot of confidence into today's cut-throat clash.

More Stories

Gladstone Observer

Top Stories

    'Very disappointing': Boutique fights off closure rumours

    premium_icon 'Very disappointing': Boutique fights off closure rumours

    News Owner says rumours are not a joke and can be harmful. She is calling on the public to do more to support local businesses in today's 'really tough market'.

    WHAT'S ON: Seven things to do this weekend

    premium_icon WHAT'S ON: Seven things to do this weekend

    News Are you looking for ways to keep the family entertained?

    • 22nd Feb 2019 12:00 PM
    'Time to move on': Civic manager recalls business's decline

    premium_icon 'Time to move on': Civic manager recalls business's decline

    News 'On a Saturday night you'd have heaps of people through here.'