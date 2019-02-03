The Glen gain confidence after thrashing Frenchville

CRICKET: A complete team performance has seen The Glen claim a confidence-building win against ladder leader Frenchville in Round 13 of the Capricorn Challenge.

Coming off a Round 12 bye and with no fixtures over the Australia Day long weekend, The Glen hadn't played since a comfortable Round 11 win against Rockhampton Brothers on January 13.

Frenchville was always going to be a different beast to tame, having lost only once prior this season, but The Glen openers Dan Haidles and Jason Seng helped blunt its attack with an opening stand of 53 off 13 overs in overcast conditions at Sun Valley Oval.

Central Queensland representative Seng scored 39 before his wicket fell but middle order players Michael Heymer (50 not out) and Zane Robertson (25 not out) helped steer the home side to a solid score of 194 from its 40 overs.

The Glen's Jason Seng plays a cut shot against Frenchville. Matt Taylor GLA020219CRIC

Needing to score a shade under five runs per over in reply, Frenchville never looked in the hunt as The Glen's bowlers stamped their authority.

Youngster Harry Rideout bagged 2/28 from his eight overs, which was bettered by Seng's 2/23 (8) and Waqar Yunus's 2/18 (8) as Frenchville were bowled out for only 130.

The Glen captain David Heymer said it was an awesome feeling to beat the top team, giving the side plenty of confidence.

"(It) helps us get a home semi if we win the next two games," Heymer said.

Frenchville's Joe McGahan bowls to The Glen's Jason Seng. Matt Taylor GLA020219CRIC

The win keeps The Glen in second place and it can wrap up that position if it beats Gracemere (third) at home this weekend.

BITS had a Round 13 bye and remains in fourth place.

THE GLEN 194 (M Heymer 50no, J Seng 39, Z Roberston 25no) defeated FRENCHVILLE 130 (W Yunus 2/18 (8), J Seng 2/23 (8), H Rideout 2/28 (8)) by 64 runs at Sun Valley Oval.