The Glen back in form with big win

CRICKET: The Glen returned to the winner’s list with a convincing 82-run triumph against winless CA Accounting Rockhampton Brothers in Rocky.

The Glen scored 5-208 and skittled the hosts for a paltry 126.

The victory puts The Glen in third spot of the Frenchville Sports Club Capricorn Challenge ladder after round six.

The Glen captain Sam Lowry said to have more contributors was key to the win.

“It was pleasing to see the boys bounce back,” he said.

“It’s pretty hard travelling each week.”

The Glen have played four of the first six rounds in Rockhampton but return to Sun Valley Oval for this Saturday’s showdown against Gracemere.

Lowry and Waqar Yunus posted scores of 43 and 46 runs respectively while David Heymer (37 runs), Zane Robertson (29) and Sam Pitt (26) on what was a difficult pitch.

“It was a bit of a wet track but we batted really well,” Lowry said.

Promising pace bowler Harry Rideout continued his strong season and was the pick of The Glen bowlers with four wickets.

Brothers’ best was Damon Gale with 54 and Luke Reid (22 runs) and the other batsman who scored a double-digit figure was Jacob Bruce (10).

Bow Connor took two wickets for Brothers while his teammate Tim Reid bowled tightly with 1-33 from eight overs.