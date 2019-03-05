The Glen and BITS to test each other, not once, but twice,

SWASHBUCKLING: Pat Lenaki in action for Yaralla Red against BITS.

SWASHBUCKLING: Pat Lenaki in action for Yaralla Red against BITS. Matt Taylor GLA030319CRIC

CRICKET: There will be a new and exciting concept across two Saturday's and potentially a third.

The Gladstone Cricket Incorporated will have a best-of-three grand final series between Gladstone's Frenchville Sports Club Capricorn Challenge clubs The Glen and BITS.

While both these teams' trophy cabinet went empty in the extended Rockhampton competition, both the club's A-grade teams have the chance to win the Ted Sam A-Grade Trophy.

Decider number one starts at 9.30am this Saturday at The Glen's home ground, Sun Valley Oval while BITS will host the second game the following Saturday.

Should there be a deciding and third final, that will be back at Sun Valley Oval on March 23.

BITS captain Terry Sawyer said he supports the new concept.

"It's better than what we had last year where we had a couple dead-rubber matches before the final," he said.

"There will be a bit more to play for and hope it will generate more interest."

There will be plenty of food and drinks available from canteens at Sun Valley and BITS Ovals.

"The GCI made the decision to try a stand-alone best-of-three finals series to try something different," GCI president Brendan Schluter said.

"Having the two local A-grade sides competing in the Cap Challenge for most of the season is great, however it makes it hard for a local competition with only the two sides.

"Both clubs are very excited about the concept."

Meanwhile the GCI Seniors competition continues with two minor rounds left before the semi-finals and grand final on March 30-31.

BITS Gold lost Yaralla Red last Saturday with Pat Tenaki in superb form.

He made 70 while his team-mate made 92not out. BITS Gold meet The Glen Gold at Sun Valley this Sunday, Calliope host The Glen Black and Yaralla Red host BITS Green.

All games start at noon.