The Glen aim for the perfect start

CRICKET: The Glen’s new captain Sam Lowry and fellow Central Queensland Seamer Jason Seng will be welcome inclusions to a side eager for the perfect start.

On the back of an impressive win against Rockhampton Brothers in round one of the Frenchville Sports Club Capricorn Challenge, The Glen are away again to Gracemere.

“We are however missing Harry Rideout, who bowled well in our win against brothers last weekend,” Lowry said.

Rideout took 3-21 last week with his left-arm pace while Josh and Matt Lait snared two wickets each, as did experienced Damien Levett as The Glen bowled out Brothers for 91 to win by 57 runs.

Waqar Yunus and Samuel Pitt (pictured) made 53 and 43 runs respectively for The Glen.

Lowry, who will captain the Seamers team in next long weekend’s Bulls Masters Country Challenge in Bundaberg, joins Seng, Rideout and Yunus in the team, which will be keen to defend its title.

“It’s fantastic to see so many local lads in the team,” Lowry said.

The skipper played for Sandgate Redcliffe in Brisbane’s Premier League competition last season.