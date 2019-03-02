Menu
Gladstone girl Guides Poppi Ahern (LEFT) and Tamsin Roberts (RIGHT) with co-unit leader Donna Ellis as the QueenslandGirl Guides celebrate their centenary.
News

The Gladstone group celebrating a centenary milestone

Matt Taylor
by
2nd Mar 2019 10:00 AM


GIRL Guides have 100 reasons to smile this year as the Queensland Guides celebrate their statewide centenary.

The Gladstone unit has been part of the local community for just over 50 years and the unit's 12 members have already started celebrating.

Last weekend they had a thinking day, which was an opportunity to appreciate their history, celebrate the present and consider their future.

Co-unit leader Donna Ellis said the activities were about representing what Girl Guides was all about.

"The main precedent is we are seen as helping the community," she said.

"We are about service to others and also the promotion of personal development for the girls as members of the public and young women.

"It's a day of reminiscing and activities, games the girls used to play back when their ancestors may have been involved to the activities we do now, what's changed, what's still tradition.

"Really the purpose behind it all is the girls saw the boys having fun learning these life skills and the girls wanted to be a part of that."

Girl Guides helps girls and young women across Queensland become inspirational leaders and grow into confident and responsible members of society.

 

CENTENARY CELEBRATIONS: Gladstone girl Guides Poppi Ahern (LEFT) and Tamsin Roberts (RIGHT) with co-unit leader Donna Ellis, surrounded by unit memorabilia as the QueenslandGirl Guides celebrate their centenary.
The Gladstone group prides itself on showing the value of service to community and providing girls with a wholesome, traditional set of true value in their heart.

Donna said the biggest benefit of being part of the group was connecting with other girls.

"It's the friendship that you make. You're part of a sisterhood that accepts you for who you are," she said.

"There's no judgement, everyone is included in every activity regardless of their abilities or capabilities and everyone's pushed to challenge themselves."

The Gladstone Girl Guides isfundraising to attend a centenary camp in Brisbane during the first week of July.

Anyone interested in joining the Gladstone Girl Guides can inquire through its Facebook page, Girl Guide Gladstone.




